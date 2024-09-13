Citizens and Navan join forces

According to the official announcement, the partnership leverages the card-link technology of Navan Connect to create a digital experience for Citizens’ customers. The new, co-branded travel and expense system was designed exclusively for Citizens corporate card customers and features a custom design and interface that aligns with the familiar branding Citizens customers know and trust.
Streamlined Processes: this integration allows for effortless management of travel bookings, expenses, and payments, all in one unified platform. Transactions are automatically reconciled, reducing administrative burdens and ensuring compliance with company policies.
Better Financial Control: finance teams will benefit from enhanced spend controls tailored to their specific needs. Whether managing expenses at the employee level or overseeing departmental budgets, the integrated platform offers granular control and real-time visibility, empowering decision-makers with actionable insights.
A Single, User-Friendly T&E Tool: travel booking and expense management is combined into a single, user-friendly tool, reducing administrative burden and optimising processes.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions