Cellulant partners Money Q

As per press release information, following this collaboration, customers will be able to make these payments by leveraging KrosPayz, Money Q’s Africa-wide digital payments platform which enables online payments for transactions and value-added services at the point of sale.
Mobile remittances are believed to present a unique opportunity for millions of people to access the formal financial system, helping bring financial services and prospects for revenue generation closer to their communities.
Based on information provided in the announcement, Sub-Saharan African remittances have seen a 16.4% increase in 2021, whereas in 2022 the growth was that of 5.2%. When talking about the average cost for sending USD 200 over international borders, this remained high in Q2 2022, having been registered at 6%. Mobile operators are thought to provide the best rates (3.5%), however less than 1% of transactions are made via digital channels. However, as stated in the press release, remittance services are faster and not as expensive due to digital technologies.
Pay for both national and international utility bill payments;
Airtime recharge;
Execute domestic fund transfers to individuals and companies;
Cellulant representatives advised that for a multitude of developing economies, remittances are the single largest source of foreign exchange, and they are known to be stable and resilient in the face of economic downturns, having been described as developing countries most stable, abundant, and secure sources of foreign aid. With this collaboration, the company aims to reaffirm its commitment towards enabling businesses, banks, and consumers to make fast and efficient payments across Africa, and by having Money Q leverage its presence and partnerships on the continent, it helps them provide their services across Africa.
Money Q’s goal is that of ensuring that no African is deprived of using digital channels on the continent, stating that the collaboration with Cellulant brings them a step forward to ensuring that this is achieved.
A Pan-African payments technology company, Cellulant provides locally relevant and alternative payment methods for global, regional, and local merchants alike. The company offers a single API payments platform, Tingg, that helps enable businesses to collect payments online and offline, while allowing customers to pay from their mobile money, local and international cards, or directly from their bank.
A bootstrapped technology-based startup, Money Q Fintech Solutions has developed an in-house, customisable, semi-closed loop digital wallet, KrosPayz, and an international remittance platform, KrossRemit. The company aims to empower African by taking the ‘Last Mile’ approach and offering them the option of going digital no matter the mobile device they use, having the end goal of making the wallet accessible to every smartphone and feature phone user.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions