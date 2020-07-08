Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

BSP to work with German regulators

Thursday 9 July 2020 13:43 CET | News

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has announced working with the German government to bring the issue of the missing USD 2.1 billion Wirecard money to rest.

Initial investigations from the BSP show that not a cent of the USD 2.1 billion alleged Wirecard money entered the country, via BDO Unibank (BDO) and Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI).

Besides the BSP and AMLC, law enforcement agencies such as the National Bureau of Investigation are also investigating Wirecard claims.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BSP, Germany, The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, BSP, Wirecard, BDO Unibank, Bank of the Philippines Islands, BPI, AMLC, National Bureau of Investigation
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Philippines
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like