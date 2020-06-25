Brussels to investigate German regulator over Wirecard

According to the Financial Times, Wirecard’s financial collapse might be a threat regarding investor trust in the EU. Moreover, Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU’s executive vice-president in charge of financial services policy, stated that the EU should pursue a formal investigation into the German regulator for ‘breach of union law’ if the preliminary probe by the European Securities and Markets Authority discovered shortcomings in BaFin’s upholding of EU rules on financial reporting.
Furthermore, the price of the company’s shares and bonds decreased after it admitted that EUR 1.9 billion of cash was missing and its former chief executive was arrested on suspicion of false accounting and market manipulation – resulting in the company filling for insolvency on 25 June 2020.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions