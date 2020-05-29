Bank of Lithuania gives guidelines on opening accounts for e-money and payment institutions

The position seeks to draw the attention of banks operating in Lithuania to the fact that some of their decisions – regarding rejection to open accounts and/or unilaterally closing them, and/or applying restrictions on their access – may cause negative consequences for EMIs/PIs and limit their licensed activities.
According to the official press release, such decisions are often based on banks’ goal to properly manage the risk of money laundering and/or terrorist financing. The position aims to ensure that while managing these risks, banks do not violate the right of EMIs/PIs to have accounts with credit institutions and to access them.
The Bank of Lithuania welcomes an opportunity provided by banks to open three types of accounts for EMIs/PIs on their own behalf: a current account, an account for safeguarding funds of EMI/PI clients as well as an account for the execution of payments by EMI/PI clients.
In the opinion of the Bank of Lithuania, banks should ensure that extreme measures, such as termination of business relations with EMIs/PIs or refusal to start them on the basis of money laundering and/or terrorist financing risks, are applied only after having assessed the circumstances relevant in a specific case and only when it is impossible to apply other risk management and mitigation measures. The position presents an opinion on what practice should be followed when closing an account and how banks and EMIs/PIs should cooperate.
The position is available here.
With the announcement the bank aims to provide more clarity and help fintechs operate more smoothly as well as allow banks to improve their cooperation with such companies, while maintaining high risk management standards.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
