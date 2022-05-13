|
Allpay partners with Payzone to boost cash collection offering

Friday 29 April 2022 11:01 CET | News

UK-based payment solution provider Allpay has announced a partnership with Payzone to include 12,500 additional stores across the UK where customers can pay their bills with cash.

Allpay already offered cash collection through the Post Office and PayPoint networks. By including Payzone, the cash offering is now available to almost all residents in urban areas and 95% of the residents in rural areas across the country. 

Cash continues to be the preferred payment method for a significant amount of people, representing around 11% for each bill payment. 

Payzone has existing partnerships with large retailers, including Premier Stores and Costcutter, Londis, Tesco Express, and Nisa, and its existing network can be leveraged by Allpay to become more accessible for its clients and drive financial inclusion.


