allpay attains ISO 27001:2022 Certification

Tuesday 29 October 2024 13:55 CET | News

allpay has announced that it achieved the ISO 27001:2022 Certification, representing a significant advancement from the earlier 2013 version.

 

This achievement from allpay highlights its mission of maintaining the highest standards of information security and data protection for clients, partners, and stakeholders alike and is an important upgrade from the previous 2013 version.

ISO 27001:2022, granted by Alcumus ISOQAR, is the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). By obtaining this certification, allpay demonstrates its commitment to the ongoing upgrading of its information security practices and to upholding a robust security posture in an ever-evolving digital environment.

ISMS ensures policies are reinforced

The certification process included thorough evaluations of allpay's Information Security Management System (ISMS), ensuring that policies, procedures, and controls are in place to protect both customer and business data. The ISO 27001:2022 framework emphasises ongoing improvement, enabling allpay to respond to new security threats and uphold compliance with regulatory requirements.

Representatives from allpay stated that this certification, combined with Cyber Essentials Plus and regular third-party audits, fosters trust among their clients and partners by showcasing their strong information security measures.

 

 

Security and data protection

Information security and data protection for clients is a critical aspect of building trust and maintaining the integrity of any business relationship. As organisations handle vast amounts of sensitive information, implementing robust security measures is important to safeguard client data against unauthorized access, breaches, and cyber threats. This involves a combination of advanced encryption techniques, regular security audits, access controls, and employee training to ensure that data is protected at every stage of its lifecycle. By prioritising these efforts, companies not only comply with regulatory requirements but also upgrade their reputation, fostering a culture of trust and reliability that clients can depend on.


