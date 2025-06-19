Alipay enables in-store payment functionality in China for AR Glasses

Following this announcement, the product will support in-store payments facilitated by Alipay’s digital payment technology and multidimensional risk control solution for AR glasses, providing an efficient and secure payment experience for customers in China.
In addition, the product will begin rolling out to users starting in June 2025. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.
According to the official press release, the integration of payment functions into AR glasses aims to provide an optimised and intuitive commerce experience for customers and businesses as well. In the coming years, this technology is expected to enable people to complete transactions simply by looking at or gesturing towards a product, removing friction from both physical and digital shopping. At the same time, the development may support interactive product discovery, enabling users to access real-time information, virtual try-ons, or personalised recommendations, as well as make it possible to pay instantly without reaching for a phone or wallet. For businesses, this initiative is set to provide an optimised way to engage customers through immersive experiences and location-specific offers.
Furthermore, the process of equipping Rokid Glasses with payment capabilities will bring users a smoother and more intuitive experience, while also accelerating the development of the AI glasses industry into the payments landscape.
In order to leverage the glasses, customers will need to link their Alipay account via the Rokid app and enable voice verification. The glasses were developed to scan the merchant’s Alipay QR code, as clients will confirm the transaction by voice, with payment details being shown on the display. Advantages of Payment via AR Glasses include transactions that are completed faster for phone-based QR payments, as well as no need to handle the process via smartphone.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions