Aleph launches new cross-border payments and credit underwriting unit

The new end-to-end payment solution, addressed to ad tech companies, provides answers for the key challenges that these companies frequently encounter when entering new markets.
Alep’s new payments ecosystem purportedly seeks to connect advertisers and agencies in emerging countries with a payment solution so that they can reach consumers on various digital platforms.
Alep’s decision to venture into launching such a unit was seemingly motivated by the lucrative nature of the market.
As cited in the official press release, according to eMarketer's projections, the worldwide expenditure on digital advertising is anticipated to reach USD 766 billion by 2025. Even more to this point, Frost & Sullivan's data suggests that the transaction value for global remittances and cross-border payments is projected to grow from USD 37.15 trillion in 2020 to around USD 39.99 trillion by 2026.
Aleph’s foray into the market with the launch of such a unit banks on the company’s over 19 years of experience providing credit underwriting and cross-border payment offerings to advertisers and digital ad tech platforms. Even more to this point, the company reportedly currently manages USD 2 billion in cross-border credit and payments via its network across global markets.
When commenting on the latest development, an official from Aleph stated that they established their company with the aim to adapt to the continuously changing needs of the digital industry.
Furthermore, they voiced their intention to extend their cross-border payment and credit underwriting capabilities to include various subcategories within the digital advertising ecosystem, including SSPs, DMPs, DSPs, ad-quality, viewability, ad-serving technology, apps, and gaming, among others.
Lastly, they emphasised the potential for over 5,000 of Aleph's current digital-native advertisers that are striving to connect with global consumers. These advertisers, the official suggested, could potentially transform into customers by leveraging the capabilities offered by Aleph Payments.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions