|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Akurateco integrates its payment platform with Onego Bank

Friday 30 October 2020 07:00 CET | News

Akurateco, a Netherlands-based payment service provider, has announced the integration of its white label payment software and SaaS payment platform, Akurateco Cashier, with Onego Bank.

This integration allows Akurateco to meet the needs of a wider range of CIS customers, offering them payment processing, local payment methods, and full compliance with regional regulations and legislation.

The Onego Bank integration comes with a variety of benefits for customers including Internet acquiring, regular payouts, and uninterrupted recurring billing.

Akurateco has also announced an upcoming integration of two more local payment methods for the same region.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Akurateco, Onego Bank, Netherlands, payment service provider, payouts, billing
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Netherlands
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like