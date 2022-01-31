African Development Bank funds Guinea-Bissau with USD 30 mln

The African Development Bank had earmarked USD 30 million in financing for projects in Guinea-Bissau. Of this amount, USD 14 million would be allocated to building road networks between Guinea Bissau and Senegal, while USD 8.7 million and USD 7 million would go to budget support and capacity building, and government reforms, respectively.
The African Development Bank plans to set up a delivery unit to speed up project implementation. The Bank financed the establishment of the National School of Administration to improve the performance of economic and financial arms of public administration, as well as project management and monitoring.
The African Development Bank’s initiatives are helping to advance the African Union’s 2063 Agenda in Guinea-Bissau, with a strategy oriented around inclusive growth, and governance-strengthening through support for infrastructure development and agriculture production.
Guinea-Bissau’s agriculture-based economy is dependent on cashew nut exports and has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. The country is currently pursuing a robust program to increase production and make better use of agricultural value chains, professionalize cooperatives and improve their access to financing.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions