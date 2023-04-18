Adyen expands payment offerings in Malaysia

The unified commerce solution gives businesses end-to-end control of transactions across different sales channels including online, in-app, and in-store to help them understand their consumers in a single overview.
Adyen had previously announced that it has expanded its acquiring capabilities to include Malaysia in July 2020.
As Adyen doubles down on its presence in Malaysia, the company had also appointed a new country manager, who has experience with a global, well-diversified merchant base and can meet the challenges retailers typically face.
The new official stated that whether it’s a homegrown enterprise looking to expand overseas, or a global retailer hoping to set up shop here, they can help merchants create seamless consumer experiences that uplift conversions and drive revenue growth.
Company executives further added that they’ve always been a strategic partner in helping businesses realise their ambitions – increasingly so, as the modern consumer becomes channel-agnostic. This is why they’re happy to bring unified commerce to Malaysia. With Adyen’s single platform, businesses can get a central overview of payments data from all sales touch points, thus drawing invaluable insights about their customers’ preferences.
In March 2023, Adyen has announced that it developed the click-to-pay experience into its online checkout flow in all available markets.
The innovative method of data retrieval removes the burden of manual card entry at the payment stage, ensuring for a faster, seamless, and secure shopping experience. Adyen now enables enrolled shoppers to bypass data entry during online checkout and complete the transaction in just a few clicks, which will simplify the overall payment experience across devices and browsers.
The fintech’s latest click-to-pay adoption is part of its growing portfolio of checkout functionality, continuing its transition towards seamless and more secure online transactions. The click-to-pay method not only improves authorisation and conversion rates, but also positively impacts the overall customer experience. Moreover, it is already supported by major global card schemes, including Visa and Mastercard, which makes it perfect for cross-border shopping.
