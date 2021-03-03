ACI Worldwide, the Internal Revenue Service to offer new tax payment options for taxpayers

According to the press release, once taxpayers are validated by the IRS, they can obtain a barcode – made possible through ACI and InComm Payments’ VanillaDirect Pay. Taxpayers can then take the barcode payment token to over 60,000 participating retail agents (including Dollar General and Family Dollar stores) with the appropriate amount of cash to cover their tax debt and any associated service fees. Together with the IRS, ACI is the first organization to provide this type of cash payment option for taxpayers in the US.
While the pandemic has caused financial difficulty for many consumers, the lack of cash payment options due to the closure of some physical locations and merchants’ push for digital payments puts the unbanked and underbanked populations at a further disadvantage. With ACI Payments the IRS not only increases the payment options available to all taxpayers but makes it easier for these consumers to pay their taxes in a way that works best for them.
Accordingly, a recent ACI Speedpay Pulse study showed that more than a third of consumers will take at least six months to catch up on missed bill payments due to COVID-19, and 1 in 10 consumers reported having past-due monthly bills as a direct result of their financial situation during the pandemic.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions