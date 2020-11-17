|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

A research commissioned by Amadeus reveals how technology can boost traveller confidence

Tuesday 17 November 2020 13:27 CET | News

Amadeus has commissioned a research to learn more about traveller’s top concerns and what types of technology would help them feel safe and comfortable enough to travel.

According to the press release, the study found that technology plays a crucial role in supporting recovery, as over 4 in 5 (84%) travellers said technology would increase their confidence to travel in the next 12 months by addressing concerns around mixing with crowds, social distancing, and physical touchpoints.

Therefore, when asked about technologies or technology experiences that would increase confidence to travel in the next year or make them more likely to travel, survey results show:

  • 42% of respondents say mobile applications that provide on-trip notifications to inform about localised outbreaks and changes to government guidance would help boost their confidence to travel.

  • 42% of travellers cite contactless and mobile payment options such as Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo as key to reducing incidences of physical contact throughout the journey. 

  • 34% of travellers who have concerns about travelling in light of COVID-19, say biometrics that enable check-in, pass-through security and boarding without the need for physical checks would make them more likely to travel. 

  • 33% of travellers agree they would like one universal digital traveller identification on their phone that includes all necessary documentation and immunity status, that meant they only had to prove it once. 

Notably, the survey found that technology receptiveness and preferences differ by country and demographic, underscoring the importance of personalisation in gaining traveller trust. Insights include: 

  • Almost half (47%) of Baby Boomers said they would need to be able to socially or physically distance throughout the journey in order to feel comfortable travelling, compared to less than 3 in 10 (27%) of Generation Z.

  • Over half (52%) of travelers in Singapore who have concerns about travelling in light of COVID-19 selected contactless experiences at hotels as a technology that would make them more likely to travel, while almost half of Indian travellers who have concerns about travelling in light of COVID-19 (47%) selected mobile applications that inform them of the destination city’s safety measures.

  • For French travellers, automated cleaning processes (36%) and  contactless and mobile payments (34%) were the most popular of the suggested technology options. 

  • A quarter (25%) of UK travellers and just over a quarter (26%) of US travellers said they’d most like technology to reduce the need for them to have physical documents. Additionally, 3 in 10 German and UK travellers (30% each) said they’d most like technology to minimise their physical contact with others. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Amadeus, research, travel industry, contactless payments, mobile payments, Google Pay, PayPal, Venmo, COVID-19, biometrics, digital identification
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like