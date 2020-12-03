6 million individuals downloaded a banking app for the first time during COVID-19

According to the Financial Inclusion Commission, the UK has over a million individuals without a bank account. There is a larger section of the population which is underserved and a disproportionate amount are 16-24 or over 65. The experience of the unbanked and the underserved has been further aggravated in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns.
Other findings include:
Basic bank account users have gradually moved up to having a regular current account and gained access to other financial products;
According to Pew Research Centre and the World Bank’s Financial Inclusion Database, out of the 1.8 billion plus Muslim population globally, 800 million are unbanked;
Fintechs can assist in providing financial education through gamification on money management;
A lack of digital and financial skills as well as poverty will create further negative consequences for the unbanked and underserved population.
