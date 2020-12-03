|
6 million individuals downloaded a banking app for the first time during COVID-19

Thursday 3 December 2020 15:26 CET | News

6 million individuals downloaded a banking app for the first time during COVID-19 and 4 million people use some form of high cost credit annually are some of the findings published in a new EPA report.

According to the Financial Inclusion Commission, the UK has over a million individuals without a bank account. There is a larger section of the population which is underserved and a disproportionate amount are 16-24 or over 65. The experience of the unbanked and the underserved has been further aggravated in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns.

Other findings include:

  • Basic bank account users have gradually moved up to having a regular current account and gained access to other financial products;

  • According to Pew Research Centre and the World Bank’s Financial Inclusion Database, out of the 1.8 billion plus Muslim population globally, 800 million are unbanked;

  • Fintechs can assist in providing financial education through gamification on money management;

  • A lack of digital and financial skills as well as poverty will create further negative consequences for the unbanked and underserved population.


