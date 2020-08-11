Younger generations drive UK alternative payment methods adoption, PPRO reveals

According to the press release, as the migration away from traditional payment methods in the UK accelerates, younger generations are leading the adoption of alternative payment methods (APMs) such as bank transfers and e-wallets. Therefore, 42% of Millennials (born between 1980-1993) and 35% of Generation Z (born between 1994-2001) feel confident using, or have used, these methods of payment before.
In the UK, any payment method other than credit or debit cards is viewed as an alternative payment method (APM). However, across the globe, these forms of payment are considered local payment methods (LPMs) due to their broad adoption. In fact, there are over 450 significant local payment methods currently available worldwide, which account for more than 70% of global ecommerce transactions.
Moreover, ongoing COVID-19 restrictions have seen a surge in ecommerce in recent months, with many consumers forced to shop online for everyday goods. As a result, UK consumers have been more inclined to try a range of digital payment methods to enable a convenient transaction experience. Currently, 89% of UK-based consumers are confident using PayPal, whilst a further 31% express the same confidence in using mobile wallets such as Apple Pay or Google Pay. This form of payment is particularly high for younger generations, with 68% of Generation Z stating they use mobile wallet technology.
Furthermore, for younger generations, seeing a buzz about new payment methods in the news and on social media has been a key driving force for local payment adoption, as 31% of Generation Z consider this the biggest motivation to try new payment methods. For Millennials, 37% said that merchant acceptance is their main driver.
For the overall UK population, however, security was ranked the top adoption driver, even above reputable brand image, with over half (59%) of UK consumers stating security is the most important influence on their usage of new payment methods. This highlights the growing need for online merchants, PSPs and fintechs to address consumer perceptions around trust and assure the security of payment methods at checkout.
