Wollette to launch WollettePay for one-tap Open Banking

The system was designed to offer instant, one-tap payments through Open Banking infrastructure. The platform is scheduled for release in the UK in the fourth quarter of 2025, with a wider European rollout expected in early 2026.
WollettePay is positioned as a response to longstanding limitations in current Open Banking solutions, many of which require multi-step processes and do not consistently deliver on speed or user experience. The new system enables consumers to make payments directly from their bank accounts without needing to enter card details or go through redirects.
A2A payments made through WollettePay are authenticated using biometric verification and supported by tokenization and encryption measures. These are intended to secure transactions while removing some of the complexity associated with legacy payment infrastructure.
The product will be part of Wollette’s portfolio of commerce tools aimed at integrating payment capabilities with operational systems such as accounting, inventory, and supplier management. According to company representatives, this integration is designed to help businesses reduce processing fees, streamline operations, and make use of transactional data to support customer engagement strategies.
WollettePay is also being made available through pre-built APIs and SDKs, with support for both online and in-person channels. The company stated that the goal is to enable seamless implementation across different merchant environments, including enterprise, retail, and fast-growing digital platforms.
Officials from Wollette noted that the payments sector has traditionally relied on infrastructure that adds cost and operational overhead. By linking merchants and banks directly, they claim WollettePay can reduce complexity and increase efficiency in transactions.
Company representatives expressed the view that payment systems should be immediate, intuitive, and cost-effective, adding that this launch is intended to align Open Banking capabilities with the ease of use often associated with card networks.
