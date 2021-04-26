|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Wirecard to sell its APAC payment gateway platform and card management solutions business units to WOW Digital Technologies

Monday 26 April 2021 14:53 CET | News

Wirecard has signed agreements with WOW Digital Technologies, a Singapore-based technology company, to sell its payment gateway platform and card management solutions business units in the APAC region.

The transaction is subject to closing conditions. Following closing, the payment gateway platform will be managed by Bankograph, a processing partner of WOW Digital Technologies.

Wirecard’s payment gateway business supports financial institutions in Singapore, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, and Australia. Wirecard’s card management solutions business unit provides software products for financial institutions in Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia to issue and manage cards and merchant relationships.

According to the press release, the agreement includes the transfer of software assets such as Wirecard’s TeleMoney payment gateway, Wirecard Card Management System, and Wirecard Application Processing Engine. To minimise the disruption of the services, Wirecard will also transfer to Bankograph all staff from the sold business units and the datacentre infrastructure assets in Singapore, excluding the data warehouse. The Wirecard team will continue to operate the businesses during the period of integration into the business units of WOW Digital Technologies and Bankograph.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: payment gateway, online payments, financial institutions
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Asia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like