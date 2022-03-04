|
News

WiPay partners with Fraudio to fight against fraud

Friday 4 March 2022

Caribbean online payment facilitator WiPay has partnered with Fraudio for fraud management.

The company continues to emphasise on security and fraud prevention as it develops its user base and looks to expand in other markets.

Innovative technology will ultimately bring higher security risks, and WiPay is looking to deter these threats by integrating Fraudio’s additional layer of protection for customers. The fraud prevention fintech employs AI (artificial intelligence) to detect fraud committed both by customers and merchants and provide secure, seamless, and friction-free transactions on both parts. 

WiPay currently serves thousands of merchants and is considered the main payment alternative company in countries like Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago. At the same time, Fraudio is a Netherlands-based fintech that helps companies in the payments industry fight cyber fraud and financial crimes by deploying customer-oriented AI solutions. 

