News

Western Union Digital integrates UAE Pass

Monday 11 October 2021 15:22 CET | News

Cross-border payments operator Western Union and UAE-based financial services provider Al Fardan Exchange have teamed to enhance Western Union’s digital customer experience in the UAE.

The two companies collaborated to launch UAE Pass into wu.com and the Western Union mobile app. Western Union becomes one of the first financial services companies in the UAE to adopt this innovative National Digital Identity solution. 

The UAE Pass solution will enable customers to benefit from its instant authentication and complete their registration and identity verification with a few clicks, without the need for in-person authentication.

UAE Pass is a joint initiative between the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, and Dubai Digital Authority, aiming to provide a single trusted digital identity solution for service providers in the UAE while maintaining a high level of security assurance and seamless user experience. It is also supported by key strategic partners: Ministry of Interior, Federal Identity and Citizenship and all the digital authorities across the UAE.


