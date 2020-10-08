|
Visa and Stripe expand partnership to include B2B payments

Thursday 8 October 2020 15:11 CET | News

Visa has partnered with Stripe, a US-based fintech that focuses on online payment processing, for the acceptance of B2B payments using Stripe Connect.

This is an extension of the partnership that the two entities formed in late 2018 to enable real-time push payments.

The new solutions will be on the Visa Payables Automation platform, which allows buyers to enrol, manage, and pay suppliers digitally with a Visa commercial card.

This new feature, which is powered by Stripe Connect, enables buyers on Visa Payables Automation to pay suppliers who are unable to accept digital payments, using a virtual Visa card.

This helps bring suppliers who are not plugged into the traditional banking infrastructure into the digital economy.


