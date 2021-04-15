|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

UTAP to include Pay in 4 from PayPal as payment option for airfare

Thursday 15 April 2021 15:02 CET | News

UATP has announced the inclusion of Pay in 4 from PayPal as an option for airfare purchased via UATP Merchant Airlines. 

With Pay in 4, customers pay for their purchases in four instalments and merchants get paid up front. Pay in 4 is a short-term pay later solution that can be used for qualifying purchases of USD 30 - USD 600. Travellers can access the payment option via the merchant's UATP connection.

UATP is a global payment network owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail, and travel agency payments.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: UTAP, PayPal, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like