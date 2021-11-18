|
News

UniTeller partners with Thunes to expand footprint in Africa and APAC

Thursday 18 November 2021 11:56 CET | News

US-based remittance payment processor UniTeller has teamed up with Singapore-based fintech Thunes to expand its services in over 20 markets globally.

The partnership with Thunes brings together the networks of two payments processors, increasing the accessibility of digital payment channels for users in the selected markets either through account deposits, e-wallets or both. It also adds account deposit service with 552 banks and e-wallet service with 28 operators to UniTeller’s network including Africa and Asia Pacific.

Thunes is a B2B company that powers payments for growing businesses. Corporates and financial institutions can move funds seamlessly with Thunes’ network. Thunes is used by global banks, money transfer operators, platforms and other businesses to make payments to bank accounts, mobile wallets, and cash pick-up providers around the world.

For more information about Thunes, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.



