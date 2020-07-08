Sections
News

UK-based Loyalzoo, PAX Technology to launch loyalty application on PAXSTORE

Wednesday 8 July 2020 12:21 CET | News

SME loyalty platform provider Loyalzoo and PAX Technology have announced that Loyalzoo’s Digital Loyalty app is now available on PAXSTORE.

PAXSTORE is an open eco-system designed to manage and provide 3rd party business applications, allowing banks and merchants to create their own independent application stores and provide services via Android-based terminals, according to the official press release. 

Loyalzoo helps SMEs compete with larger retailers by giving them the ability to set up their own in-store loyalty program, without the need to print cards or buy expensive hardware. PAX Technology is a provider of electronic payment terminals, PIN pads, and point of sale hardware and software.

Keywords: Loyalzoo, PAX Technology, PAXSTORE, SME, Digital Loyalty app, 3rd party business app, application, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
