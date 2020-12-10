|
Twilio selects Stripe for enterprise payments

Thursday 10 December 2020 14:07 CET | News

Twilio has announced that it selected Stripe for enterprise payments following an A/B test with multiple payment processors.

Twilio aims to expanding to new international markets with the goal of delivering payment services to new customers. Twilio ran an A/B test with multiple payment processors, monitoring authorisation rates across card networks like Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Diners, and JCB. After weeks of A/B testing, Twilio selected Stripe. 

With Stripe, Twilio is directly integrated with the major credit card providers – Visa, Mastercard, and American Express – and can process payments locally in their key markets like Japan, the EU, and the Americas.


