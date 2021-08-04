|
Thunes expands into Costa Rica

Wednesday 4 August 2021 14:57 CET | News

Cross-border payments company Thunes and Teledolar, a fintech player in Central America, announced a partnership that streamlines online payments in Costa Rica.

The addition of Costa Rica to Thunes’ already established global network, increases its Latin America coverage to 12 countries. A US-based software development business will now be able to pay technical support staff in Costa Rica instantly while Costa Rican businesses will have access to global markets, allowing them to receive payments directly from around the world.

According to the company, Thunes’ mission is to build a payment network that interconnects financial institutions and businesses in developed and developing markets and allows any payment player to transfer money across borders instantly without the need for integrations to multiple systems.




Keywords: Thunes, cross-border payments, online payments, expansion
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Costa Rica
