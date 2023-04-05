Teya launches for SMEs in Europe

The company aims to help SMEs across the continent thrive, regardless of their size or their country of origin. Teya is designing a unified solution for payments, business management, and growth, looking to deliver simplicity and connectivity to SMEs regarding the software they use to power their business.
The company also focuses on simplifying payments for customers, providing easy-to-use payment solutions through high-quality POS terminal hardware, next-day settlements, third-party integrations, payment links, and merchant portals. The services are available on fair and transparent terms, with simplified pricing, without forcing clients into long-term contracts.
Teya’s business management tools represent an integrated part of their end-to-end solution, which also includes a digital loyalty platform, an advanced ePOS system, booking management, online visibility tools, a website builder, as well as merchant account features. The business model allows customers a simplified payment process, from a single supplier, instead of using multiple third parties with different contracts.
Designed to bring a one-stop solution to European businesses of all sizes, Teya combines payment acceptance and business management tools in one ecosystem that includes, among others, ePOS services, merchant account services, and other SaaS (software-as-a-service) solutions.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions