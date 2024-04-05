Synovus unveils AccelerateTM Pay for diverse business payments

This solution gives payees the flexibility to choose their preferred payment method, with the option to still receive payments via checks and e-checks.
Representatives of Synovus highlighted the thorough market analysis conducted to ensure the delivery of an outstanding accounts payable business-to-business payment solution for clients. They underscored the simplicity of Accelerate Pay in facilitating business-to-business payments and its adaptability to future changes in the payments landscape.
With Accelerate Pay, Synovus clients can easily incorporate new payment types without needing to modify their systems, payment initiation workflow, or reconciliation processes.
Beyond eliminating check payments, Accelerate Pay also offers:
Automated payment initiation and account reconciliation.
Simple integration with enterprise resource planning or accounting applications, with implementation taking minutes or hours instead of weeks and without requiring technology support.
Inbuilt payment fraud prevention measures.
Synovus has partnered with Echo Health and DPX Payments to offer Accelerate Pay to its clients. This addition enhances Synovus' Accelerate suite of treasury and payment solutions, which includes Accelerate AR and FX, providing comprehensive cash management services and insights.
Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, offers a range of commercial and consumer banking services along with specialised products and services such as private banking, wealth management, and mortgage services. With branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee, Synovus is committed to providing exceptional service. Synovus is a certified Great Place to Work company and can be found online at synovus.com, as well as on social media platforms including X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
