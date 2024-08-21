Stripe partners with Stan to improve online payments

Launched in 2015, Stan provides its subscribers with a wide range of ad-free entertainment, including exclusive shows, original productions, movies, children’s programming, and sports content. The partnership aims to support Stan's efforts to expand its subscriber base by improving authorisation rates and minimising involuntary churn. According to Stan's Chief Technology Officer, the collaboration with Stripe is intended to enhance user experiences by simplifying and securing payment and billing processes for their customers.
According to Stripe, video on demand is a major industry in Australia, with about 90% of consumers holding a streaming subscription. The number of subscriptions per person is also on the rise, reflecting changing consumer habits. In this context, Stan has integrated Stripe Billing into its operations to accelerate the rollout of customised subscription options.
By leveraging Stripe Billing along with Adaptive Acceptance, Network Tokens, and Card Account Updater, Stan has seen an increase in payment success rates. The company anticipates saving hundreds of thousands of dollars annually through Stripe's least cost routing. Additionally, Smart Retries have contributed to improved recovery rates. Officials from Stripe noted that the partnership is designed to offer greater payment flexibility for Stan's customers while helping the streaming service scale its operations more efficiently.
In August 2024, Stripe announced the launch of a no-code adaptive pricing solution to support users in offering buyers their preferred local currencies. In a bid to assist businesses globally in enabling users to present to their end buyers in preferred local currencies, Stripe introduced Adaptive Pricing, a solution available to customers who leverage the firm’s Checkout and Payment Links.
Stripe provides merchants in over 50 countries with Adaptive Pricing, allowing them to offer local currencies to their buyers located in more than 150 regions globally. Some of them include Australia, Bulgaria, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Hungary, India, Japan, Mexico, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Romania, Sweden, the UK, and the US, among others.
