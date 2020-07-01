Shopify, the Canadian Government work together to launch in Go Digital Canada

Go Digital Canada is a programme built to help small businesses digitalise and create an online presence that will ultimately aid their survival in the ‘new normal’. The solution provides small businesses with resources and tools to grow their businesses by getting online.
This offering will help get their business online for free with an extended 90-day trial (for new merchants that register before 1 October), and give them access to a suite of resources and tools to build their store including step-by-step guidance with Shopify Compass, live webinars, and 24/7 support from the Shopify team. Merchants will also have all the tools they need to create a personalised store to meet their own personal needs from setting up online payments, gift cards, and local pickup/delivery options, to launching free email marketing campaigns (until 1 October).
In addition, in order to help businesses provide a seamless omnichannel experience that will help them reopen their retail stores, Shopify will be offering eligible merchants a free Tap & Chip Reader and POS Pro until 31 October.
