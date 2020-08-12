Sections
News

Shift4 Payments, Uber Eats launch integrated on-demand food delivery platform

Wednesday 12 August 2020 13:32 CET | News

Shift4 Payments has partnered with Uber Eats to introduce an on-demand food delivery platform, which will be available through Shift4 Payments’ Marketplace.

According to the press release, the platform will provide an integration for Shift4 Payments’ restaurant clients, while enabling a streamlined onboarding process and a fully integrated ordering experience for restaurants and consumers.

Moreover, food orders placed through Uber Eats will sync directly with the point-of-sale software utilised by Shift4 Payments’ customers. By integrating online ordering and delivery services into the POS system, restaurants can eliminate separate iPads or tablets that were previously needed to manage these services. That functionality can now be incorporated directly into the POS system, with all orders managed from one central location. 

Furthermore, Shift4 Payments’ Marketplace connects the company’s clients with numerous third-party applications, including solutions for online ordering, online reservations, employee scheduling, accounting, loyalty, marketing, and more. 

Marketplace is part of the company’s Lighthouse Business Management System, an online control panel which provides Shift4 customers with extensive reporting capabilities, remote POS system management, a customer engagement platform, and others.

More: Link


