Shift4 Payments announces the acquisition of VenueNext

Friday 5 March 2021 13:11 CET | News

Shift4 Payments has announced the acquisition of next-generation mobile commerce, point-of-sale, and loyalty solutions for venues company, VenueNext.

According to the press release, the acquisition enhances Shift4’s presence and capabilities in a number of large and growing verticals such as stadiums and arenas, while significantly expanding the company’s total addressable market with entry into entertainment, universities, theme parks, airports, and other verticals. 

VenueNext is used by teams in every major professional sports league, in addition to colleges and other business verticals such as amusement parks and corporate campuses, all of whom will now have access to the combined offering from Shift4. 

The company’s product suite includes mobile ordering, full venue point-of-sale software, branded mobile applications, and a mobile wallet / loyalty engine. Overall, the acquisition uniquely positions Shift4 as the only vertically integrated provider to power every aspect of in-venue commerce, including software (Mobile & POS), transaction gateway, and payment processing capabilities. 


