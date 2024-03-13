Subscribe
Settle and Cin7 join forces

Wednesday 13 March 2024 13:30 CET | News

Settle and Cin7 have partnered to launch Pay with Settle, an embedded vendor payment solution for Cin7 Core users.  

As per the press release, this launch intends to simplify financial transactions and driving stronger connectivity between systems for high-growth SMB consumer brands. 

Pay with Settle integrates directly into Cin7 Core's platform, allowing users to initiate bill payments seamlessly within their existing workflows, marking the first B2B vendor payment solution embedded directly into an inventory management system. 

This integration seeks to provide easy linkage between tools for more advanced workflows, enabling over 1,200 Cin7 Core customers to utilise advanced functionality, including industry-leading AP automation tools like approval workflows, customisable user permissions, and split payments. Qualified businesses will also have access to Settle Working Capital, to help optimise their cash efficiency. 

Among the various benefits, Cin7 Core users will also have access to Settle’s support team, boasting a 96% CSAT score. 

The Pay with Settle solution provides a streamlined method to send bill payments directly from Cin7 Core's purchasing workflows. The press release continues to state that initially available to QuickBooks Online users, there are plans to expand access to Cin7 customers on other accounting platforms in the future. This integration not only saves time but also ensures the accuracy of financial records, addressing the needs of scaling consumer goods brands that rely on multiple tools for operational management. 

By integrating with Settle, Cin7 can eliminate the need for manual data entry, allow users to execute vendor payments, and save time and ensure accuracy.  

About Settle 

Settle empowers growing CPG businesses by simplifying cash flow management through an integrated platform, enabling ecommerce brands to elevate their financial operations from inception to the next level of growth. Purpose-built for founders of hyper-growth ecommerce and consumer brands, Settle facilitates seamless vendor payments, three-way matching of purchase orders, invoice management, and, for eligible businesses, access to transparent short-term financing options with Settle Working Capital, so brands can Settle Now, Pay Later.  

About Cin7 

Cin7 provides Connected Inventory Performance – cloud-based inventory management software that gives growing product businesses an automated and real-time view of the entire inventory lifecycle. Connected Inventory Performance is integration-first and ecosystem-ready – Cin7’s products (Core and Omni) natively integrate with 700+ tools and applications. Users can consolidate, streamline, automate, and scale their inventory operation from one place – to spend less time managing and more time growing the business – by selling in new channels and markets with minimal complexity. 

