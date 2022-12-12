Saudi Arabia to reveal online payment guidelines in early 2023

According to Ozone API co-founder Chris Michael cited by arabianbusiness.com, the Saudi Central Bank is expected to announce new guidelines for online payment initiation for entities in the sector early next year. Chris worked with the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) to lead the development of its Open Banking standards. This new reform would follow in the footsteps of the country’s Open Banking guidelines, which were revealed on 2 November 2022.
In an Open Banking-enabled payment initiation service, clients give their consent for a third-party Payment Initiation Service Provider (PISP) to connect to their bank account and initiate payments on their behalf. This new proposed policy initiative in Saudi Arabia could provide significant business opportunities for international banking, card issuers and fintech companies in the Saudi market.
In November 2022, the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has announced the issuance of the Open Banking Framework as one of the key outputs of the Open Banking Programme. The Saudi Open Banking Programme includes a comprehensive set of legislation, regulatory guidelines, and technical standards based on international best practices to enable banks and fintechs to provide Open Banking services in the Kingdom.
The Open Banking Programme is one of the initiatives of the Fintech Strategy, one of the pillars of the Financial Sector Development Programme (FSDP) under Saudi Vision 2030. The Fintech Strategy aims to make the Kingdom a global fintech hub where technology-based innovation in financial services is the foundation to improve the economic empowerment of individuals and society.
According to an official press release, SAMA allowed several fintechs to provide Open Banking services as part of the SAMA Regulatory Sandbox. This endeavour is linked to the Open Banking Programme, with the aim of testing some new business models and identifying the regulatory and technical challenges, which were considered when developing the Open Banking Framework.
In August 2022, the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has added Lean Technologies and Mod5r to its Regulatory Sandbox. The new additions bring the total number of permitted fintech companies operating under the central bank’s Regulatory Sandbox to 38.
This step completes a series of actions to conquer a stack of strategic objectives, including activating SAMA's sandbox environment role to realise the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals through the Financial Sector Development Programme (FSDP). The prominent FSDP is a reportedly ambitious programme that aims at promoting economic growth, savings and investment activities, and financial inclusion.
