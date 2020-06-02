Sections
News

SafeCharge, Visa introduce new digital payment options

Tuesday 2 June 2020 14:02 CET | News

UK-based payments platform SafeCharge has announced a new Visa-supported solution offering SMEs alternative ways to accept digital payments in response to the COVID-19 crisis. 

 

SafeCharge Local enables consumers to make payments online and over the phone whilst also providing a better consumer experience in store by reducing queues and limiting the need for close customer contact at the point of sale.

At the heart of SafeCharge Local is a digital payment solution called Paylink, which enables businesses to receive payments through the use of QR codes and secure payment links without the need for a physical point of sale terminal or an online shop. As business owners adapt to new restrictions around physical distancing, the solution offers customers an easy, fast and secure way to make payments through their mobile phones and smart devices.

Through SafeCharge Local, small businesses can choose to accept payments in two ways: by generating a unique QR code or email link directing consumers to a secure page where they can complete the transaction, or by creating a secure payment page that can be completed when consumers place orders over the phone.


