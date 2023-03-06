Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

RoomRaccoon partners with Adyen for augmented payment capabilities

Monday 6 March 2023 14:23 CET | News

Management software RoomRaccoon has teamed up with fintech Adyen to augment its digital product’s payment capabilities and offer better payments to hoteliers.

 

The partnership will automate payment processing for hoteliers through the RoomRaccoon booking engine, channel manager and front desk, track payments in real time, and reduce the risk of fraud, identity theft and illicit activities.

RoomRaccoon teams up with Adyen to augment its payment capabilities

Officials from Adyen stated that their technology gives hospitality staff an automated solution that unifies front-of-house and online booking systems with information in real-time, meeting the demands of customers. Adyen’s financial technology equips guests with a choice of how to pay upon check-out, with the assurance that payments are seamless and secure. They’re happy to support RoomRaccoon with its international growth strategy, accepting global and local payment methods while being compliant with country regulations, so the business can grow at scale.

Enabling expansion for partners

With an international reach, the partnership with Adyen will help RoomRaccoon expand its payment offering in 28 markets, including new destinations in Europe and North America. The partnership will also build on payment methods in RoomRaccoon’s payment platform. With Adyen and RoomRaccoon, hotels can benefit from an established system of payment methods, including local payment method preferences.

RoomRaccoon’s representatives said that the modern guest values convenience. They want to see options like alternative payment methods and touch-free experiences woven into their stay. With personalised, flexible payment technology, hotels can create the best payment experience for guests and secure repeat business for their properties. They’re excited to partner with Adyen to enhance their client’s payments offering and deliver five-star experiences for guests.

For more information about Adyen, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Adyen, partnership, payment methods, local payment method, instalment payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Adyen, RoomRaccoon
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Adyen

|

RoomRaccoon

|
Discover all the Company news on Adyen and other articles related to Adyen in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like