Rapyd, InComm Payments partner to support cash payments in the US

According to the press release, the partnership will empower participating billers and other consumer facing providers of goods and services, to provide cash payment options to their customers, allowing them to grow their businesses, as cash is still the most preferred method of payment in the US for transactions under USD 25. This partnership opens up the entire digital economy to customers who prefer cash transactions for everyday activities such as paying bills.
Therefore, consumers will be able to use cash to add funds and pay their bills at participating locations that they already frequent in their communities such as grocery stores and pharmacies. They can simply show their unique barcode to the cashier through their smartphone app and instantly add funds to participating accounts or pay their bills. Those funds can be used to make monthly payments on loans and purchase online goods and services without the need for a credit card.
Overall, Rapyd's cash acceptance service is just one pillar of their Fintech-as-a-Service platform that facilitates more than 900 forms of payments across all borders including payments through credit cards, debit cards, e-wallets, card issuing, and disbursement.
