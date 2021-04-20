|
PPRO, Payconiq opening doors to Benelux for cross-border retailers

Tuesday 20 April 2021 13:20 CET | News

PPRO has partnered with Payconiq to drive growth for thousands of global ecommerce merchants selling to consumers in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

According to the press release, the integration with PPRO currently focuses on enabling ecommerce businesses to accept Payconiq, while the Benelux payment method allows consumers to pay online and in-store directly from their bank account. According to the company, nearly 70% of all Belgian consumers and half of all Luxembourger consumers use their Payconiq mobile wallet to pay for everyday purchases. 

Besides, having a broad network covering 95% of all bank accounts in Benelux, the Payconiq integration now makes PPRO’s local payments offering in the region one of the most comprehensive in the industry. 

Globally, PPRO has established itself as a trusted infrastructure provider in the cross-border payments space, powering international growth for payment service providers and platforms such as Mollie, PayPal, and Worldpay. Consequently, PPRO’s infrastructure helps its customers get the best conversion rates in markets around the world by allowing online shoppers to pay with their preferred payment method.


