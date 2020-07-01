PPRO adds European Paysafecash to its local payment method platform

The latest addition to the PPRO platform, Paysafecash, will be available for 24 markets including the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Romania, and other markets where cash remains a preferred payment method. Payment service providers (PSPs) and their merchants who partner with PPRO can get easy access to consumers in over 175 ecommerce markets through just one API and one contract.
By offering PSPs and merchants an integration to Paysafecash, PPRO makes online shopping possible for consumers who do not have credit cards nor bank accounts, and for those who do not want to disclose sensitive financial data at checkout. Shoppers using Paysafecash head to a merchant’s online checkout, where they can get a barcode and find a payment point to settle their transactions in cash. Paysafecash payment points include convenience stores, kiosks, petrol stations, and post offices.
