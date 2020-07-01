Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

PPRO adds European Paysafecash to its local payment method platform

Wednesday 1 July 2020 13:10 CET | News

UK-based payments platform PPRO has released a direct integration with Austria-based prepaid payment method Paysafecash.

 

The latest addition to the PPRO platform, Paysafecash, will be available for 24 markets including the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Romania, and other markets where cash remains a preferred payment method. Payment service providers (PSPs) and their merchants who partner with PPRO can get easy access to consumers in over 175 ecommerce markets through just one API and one contract.

By offering PSPs and merchants an integration to Paysafecash, PPRO makes online shopping possible for consumers who do not have credit cards nor bank accounts, and for those who do not want to disclose sensitive financial data at checkout. Shoppers using Paysafecash head to a merchant’s online checkout, where they can get a barcode and find a payment point to settle their transactions in cash. Paysafecash payment points include convenience stores, kiosks, petrol stations, and post offices.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: PPRO, Paysafecash, prepaid card, payments platform, credit card, barcode payments, online payments, mobile payments, Europe, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Romania
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like