PayU launches Checkout for Bharat

Friday 27 May 2022 15:48 CET | News

Netherlands-based fintech PayU has rolled out Checkout for Bharat, offering payment flow and checkout in major Indian languages.

With this feature, merchants can offer customers a localised shopping experience in Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada which are the first languages of 79% of Indians. This feature helps merchants avoid customer drop-offs at payment due to language issues and penetrate the underserved tier 2, 3, and rural markets.

Businesses typically face a drop in transactions because of language barriers, as 75% of Indian internet users prefer local languages, according to the press release. PayU seeks to address this with Checkout for Bharat, whose optimised language feature is designed to attain up to 100% accuracy in translating information. 

The feature may personalise and improve the payment experience by saving customers' language preferences for a quicker turnaround during the next purchase. Merchants can set a default language of their choice for checkout and users can also select their preferred language option for the checkout page.

Commenting on the launch of the enhanced Checkouts suite, company officials stated that the launch of Checkout for Bharat supports PayU's vision of a financially inclusive digital payments ecosystem. It will help merchants access and serve untapped, semi-urban, and rural markets, bring them into the digital payments fold and increase their customer base. They hope to support entities such as insurance firms, government entities, educational institutes, ecommerce companies, and organisations which target non-English speaking customers.


More: Link


Keywords: product upgrade, checkout optimisation , merchant, local payment method, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: PayU
Countries: India
