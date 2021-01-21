|
Paystone closes USD 55 mln in financing round

Thursday 21 January 2021 15:45 CET | News

Canada-based payments company Paystone has announced the closing of USD 55 million in strategic financing from Canadian Business Growth Fund and National Bank of Canada.

The funding round consisted of a combination of equity and debt financing, the latter being provided by National Bank of Canada. The funds will be used to fuel growth in customer engagement services and electronic payment processing solutions.

Paystone is a payment and software company that offers a suite of integrated automated payment processing, customer loyalty, and gift card solutions that is used by brands such as Irving Oil, The Source, Booster Juice, Global Pet Foods, Kernels Popcorn, and many of the MTY Food Group's restaurant brands.


