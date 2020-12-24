Paysafe extends partnership with Microsoft to enable online cash payments

Via this, paysafecard will be enabled as a payment option in Microsoft Store in 22 countries across Europe. paysafecard allows consumers to use cash to shop for goods and services online. Payment transactions are using a 16-digit code, and an online ‘my paysafecard’ account offers consumers the option to combine credit balances. Sensitive financial data such as bank account or credit card details are not required.
In addition, the collaboration between Microsoft and Paysafe integrates paysafecard as a payment option for individual purchases of digital consumer goods available through Microsoft Store and Xbox.com. It is currently available in 22 countries: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK, but more countries will be added. Moreover paysafecard’s availability as a payment option will be extended to purchases on the Xbox game console in early 2021.
