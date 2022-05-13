|
PayPal to acquire Xoom for USD 890 mln

Monday 2 May 2022 12:15 CET | News

PayPal has agreed to buy US-based online money transfer technology and services company Xoom for USD 890 million.

Acquiring Xoom allows PayPal to offer a broader range of services to its global customer base, increase customer engagement and enter an adjacent marketplace. Xoom’s presence in 37 countries, in particular, Mexico, India, the Philippines, China, and Brazil, will facilitate its expansion in these markets.

Xoom’s core business centres on money transfers for friends and family remittances. PayPal’s transactions mostly centre on commercial payments. Now PayPal, which claims 68 million active US customers, will have increased reach into the former.

Before going public, Xoom raised USD 8 million in outside funding from a list of investors, including Glynn Capital Management, Sequoia Capital, New Enterprise Associates, and Fidelity Ventures. The company is a digital money transfer provider that enables consumers to send money, pay international bills, or reload phones for family and friends around the world.


