News

PayPal launches 'Pay Later' in Germany

Friday 28 January 2022 15:07 CET | News

PayPal has expanded its ‘Pay Later’ solution in Germany with a new payment option, ‘Payment after 30 days’.

Like its competitor Klarna, PayPal has an option called ‘Pay Later’ worldwide, where customers can make purchases and pay later. In most countries, customers have to pay within 21 days. Now, the company is expanding that to 30 days in Germany.

German shoppers can select ‘Payment after 30 days’ in their PayPal account for purchases up to 1.000 euros. After that, the amount that is due is automatically debited after 30 days by direct debit. This way, customers don’t need to make a bank transfer themselves. The due date and outstanding amount are also mentioned in the account, and customers also have the option to pay it before the 30 days have expired.

While customers can find Payment after 30 days in their PayPal account, merchants are also able to add PayPal’s ‘Pay later’ button to their online store. After clicking on that button, customers can log into their PayPal account and choose the payment method.


More: Link


