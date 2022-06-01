Subscribe
News

Payoneer offers Optty through its payment orchestration platform

Wednesday 1 June 2022 01:00 CET | News

Singapore-based Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) integrator Optty has announced that Payoneer offers the former’s solution to its ecosystem of merchants.

Optty partners with payment gateways and PSPs to enable the expansion of BNPL across more than 59 global markets, driving acceleration of payments processing. Payment gateways typically offer credit card and digital wallet capabilities in their hosted payments checkout process. With Optty, BNPLs can now instantly be added.

Payoneer’s officials stated that Optty is a promising new technology that provides them a way to quickly give their clients the ability to expand payment acceptance by adding new BNPL payment providers. Though this partnership, their merchants and marketplaces increase their global reach while offering customers the choice of their preferred payment options, localising buyers' experiences with their brands.

Optty is an independent, vendor-agnostic software integration platform that helps payment gateways and retailers bring BNPL offerings online and manage the user experience and performance. The quick deployment, coupled with its transparency of all BNPL terms and conditions, delivers the data and insight to make business decisions while accelerating sales, increasing conversions, and augmenting the experience for shoppers. 

Payoneer is the latest addition to the list of top payment gateways and PSPs that have integrations with Oppty, including Salesforce, Adobe Commerce, BigCommerce, and more, to help their customers accelerate sales and improve their shopping experience through instant BNPL access.


