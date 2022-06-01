Payoneer offers Optty through its payment orchestration platform

Optty partners with payment gateways and PSPs to enable the expansion of BNPL across more than 59 global markets, driving acceleration of payments processing. Payment gateways typically offer credit card and digital wallet capabilities in their hosted payments checkout process. With Optty, BNPLs can now instantly be added.
Payoneer’s officials stated that Optty is a promising new technology that provides them a way to quickly give their clients the ability to expand payment acceptance by adding new BNPL payment providers. Though this partnership, their merchants and marketplaces increase their global reach while offering customers the choice of their preferred payment options, localising buyers' experiences with their brands.
Optty is an independent, vendor-agnostic software integration platform that helps payment gateways and retailers bring BNPL offerings online and manage the user experience and performance. The quick deployment, coupled with its transparency of all BNPL terms and conditions, delivers the data and insight to make business decisions while accelerating sales, increasing conversions, and augmenting the experience for shoppers.
Payoneer is the latest addition to the list of top payment gateways and PSPs that have integrations with Oppty, including Salesforce, Adobe Commerce, BigCommerce, and more, to help their customers accelerate sales and improve their shopping experience through instant BNPL access.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions