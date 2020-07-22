PayJunction launches contactless payment processing technology

According to the press release, the solution, called PayJunction ZeroTouch Terminal, has been designed to meet all current health mandates for contactless payments to avoid virus exposure. The ZeroTouch Terminal is customer-facing and is controlled by a web browser so it can be positioned outside of a sneeze guard, thereby maintaining social distance for any staff-customer interactions.
Therefore, the cloud-based contactless payment system has the following attributes:
contactless for the consumer – ZeroTouch works with contactless payment solutions such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and NFC Contactless, and customers can simply wave their smartphone or wearable over the device;
contactless for the retailer – ZeroTouch eliminates the need for retailers to touch the same device that consumers touch, thus eliminating handling credit cards, collecting signatures, or exchanging receipts.
Moreover, to help businesses that have shifted to a work-from-home or curbside services model, PayJunction has launched the ability to email a customer a request for payment and remotely collect a signature agreeing to the charges and business terms.
