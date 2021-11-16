Paddle integrates Alipay, Google Pay and iDeal

The latest updates to Paddle’s offering are designed for SaaS businesses looking to scale internationally. According to the Paddle, tapping into new geographic markets is a driver of growth for software businesses, but international sales are often constrained by the challenges of adapting payment and checkout services to local currency and language requirements.
Paddle’s Revenue Delivery Platform helps to sell software globally by offering acceptance of common payment methods and currencies that can be enabled with the click of a button. By adding Alipay to their list of accepted payment methods, Paddle sellers gain increased access to Alipay’s one billion users, including 81% of Chinese consumers, making it a growth accelerator for SaaS businesses targeting the Chinese market, according to data put forth by the company.
Paddle has also integrated Google Pay (more than 150 million users) and iDEAL (a payment method in the Netherlands), further expanding the range of payment options available to sellers and their customers, and launched fully localised checkout and transactional emails, including translation into 16 languages.
