News

Openbravo launches new offering within the Openbravo Store to help retailers during lockdown

Friday 17 July 2020 12:28 CET | News

Global cloud-based omnichannel platform Openbravo has launched a new offering of the Openbravo Store by adding a pay-per-use subscription model for new customers globally.

According to the press release, Openbravo Store extends its mobile point of sale solution with enhanced CRM, clienteling, and loyalty management capabilities, which include access to information like customer personal data, order history, buying behaviour data, and the possibility of enrolling customers into various loyalty programmes. 

Moreover, contactless shopping scenarios like store and curbside pick-up orders, drive-up orders, or mobile payments have rapidly become relevant for physical store retailers and are facilitated by Openbravo Store thanks to its certified connector with Adyen. Retailers can adopt mobile POS or self-service terminals that provide faster checkout experiences and thus reduce waiting times.

Furthermore, Openbravo Store is offered both as a separate software subscription and as part of the recently announced Openbravo Unified Commerce Hub, which was launched together with Adyen and is offered using a pay-per-use subscription model. This offers improved protection for retailers in case of new lockdown periods during which their stores may have to temporarily close again. 

Therefore, the pay-per-use subscription model offers the possibility to start with a reduced subscription entry point per store and it avoids retailers having to keep paying their subscription for Openbravo Store in case of future periods of confinement when the activity in the stores has to be completely stopped.


