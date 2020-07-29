Sections
News

NPCI certifies WhatsApp Pay as compliant for its Indian launch

Thursday 30 July 2020 11:29 CET | News

The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) has certified that WhatsApp is now in compliance with data-localisation norms for its payments launch in the country.

The NextWeb reveals that NPCI told the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that the Facebook-owned app is now complying with all norms. In 2019, RBI had asked NPCI to ensure that WhatsApp meets all requirements. WhatsApp started its payments services as a trial more than two years ago in India, and has since been in the test mode with a million users.

However, the company will have to wait for the final nod from RBI and the government to kick off its payment services for its 400 million users in India. It has already started a new project on exploring ways to make financial services such as credit and insurance available to WhatsApp users. 


More: Link


