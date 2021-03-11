|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Novalnet launches payment solution for SAP Commerce Cloud

Thursday 11 March 2021 13:20 CET | News

Germany-based PSP Novalnet has announced that its all-in-one Seamless Payments & Features solution for SAP Commerce Cloud has been launched on the SAP Store.

Novalnet's payment solution integrates with the SAP Commerce Cloud in a bid to help businesses maximise profitability and increase operational efficiency by extending value-added payment services on a single platform to its global clientele.

According to the press release, Novalnet provides businesses with a 'one-stop-solution' fulfilling all payment requirements and value-added services from checkout to debt collection. This includes 200+ payment methods, real-time fraud prevention and risk management, automated invoicing, subscription and member management, integrated marketplace solutions, receivables management, data analytics, and customised reporting.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Novalnet, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like