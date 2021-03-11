Novalnet launches payment solution for SAP Commerce Cloud

Novalnet's payment solution integrates with the SAP Commerce Cloud in a bid to help businesses maximise profitability and increase operational efficiency by extending value-added payment services on a single platform to its global clientele.
According to the press release, Novalnet provides businesses with a 'one-stop-solution' fulfilling all payment requirements and value-added services from checkout to debt collection. This includes 200+ payment methods, real-time fraud prevention and risk management, automated invoicing, subscription and member management, integrated marketplace solutions, receivables management, data analytics, and customised reporting.
